CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in Macomb County are trying to find a man seen in a video striking a dog.
WDIV-TV reports that the video was sent to the county’s Animal Control office Friday and shows the dog being punched in the head.
Animal Control chief Jeff Randazzo says officers used a search warrant Friday to gain access to a home in Clinton Township. The dog and the man were not there. Randazzo said another dog was removed from the home.
Authorities also are looking for the person who recorded the video.
Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com
