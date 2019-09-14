Immigrant rights groups sued the Trump administration Friday over the president’s plan to collect citizenship data through federal agencies, which will then share that information to states, arguing the move is unlawful and discriminatory.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Maryland, asks the judge to block President Trump’s executive order issued in July.

The groups say the data is going to disadvantage minorities and non-citizens when lawmakers draw new congressional district maps. They charge the move is motivated by racial animus, upending federal law and violating constitutional rights.

“Voters will be denied their constitutionally guaranteed rights to equitable political representation based on actual population,” read the complaint.

Mr. Trump issued the executive order after the Supreme Court struck down the administration’s plan to ask residents about their citizenship status for the U.S. Census.

The directive forces federal agencies to share citizenship information with the Commerce Department, which will then transmit the population data to individual states.

“This administration will stop at nothing to suppress the political voice of Latinos and other communities of color, while showing blatant disregard for the U.S. Constitution that they are supposed to uphold,” said John C. Yang, president of Advancing Justice, which represents the plaintiffs.

The groups’ lawsuit represents the first legal challenge against the executive order, according to NPR.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.