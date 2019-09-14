McALESTER, Okla. (AP) - A hearing has been scheduled on an objection to a southeast Oklahoma prosecutor’s request to keep the public from seeing video of a fatal police shooting in McAlester.

The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester attorney Brecken Wagner are seeking video of the July 17 shooting that killed 35-year-old Mark Anson Schoggins. Police have said Schoggins was shot by officers following a high speed chase that began when he stole items from a liquor store.

Pittsburg County District Judge Mike Hogan had granted District Attorney Charles Sullivan’s motion to withhold the video on the grounds it’s part of an ongoing investigation, though Sullivan acknowledged it is a public record.

The judge has now set an Oct. 2 hearing on Brecken’s request to set aside the judge’s ruling and object to Sullivan’s motion.

