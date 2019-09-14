White House hopeful Joseph R. Biden will make public his personal medial records prior to any Democratic primaries taking place, the former vice president pledged Friday.

“Before there’s a first vote, I’ll release my medical records,” Mr. Biden told reporters while campaigning in Texas. “There’s no reason for me to not release my medical records.”

Mr. Biden, 76, is currently considered the frontrunner among some 20 fellow candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Trump in next year’s election. He is also the eldest among the pack and would surpass Mr. Trump, 73, as the oldest candidate to assume the presidency if victorious in next year’s White House race.

Rivals of Mr. Biden from both sides of the aisle have recently seemed to question whether he has the stamina and wherewithal to win in 2020: Mr. Trump has regularly attacked his likely challenger as “Sleepy Joe,” and fellow Democratic candidate Julián Castro repeatedly accused Mr. Biden on the debate stage Thursday evening of having forgotten about remarks he made minutes earlier.

Speaking with reporters the day after the debate, Mr. Biden was asked if he would release his medical records “to address concerns.”

“Yes! What the hell concerns, man?!” Mr. Biden responded. “You want to wrestle?”

Mr. Biden previously said he would release his medical records ahead of the general election next November.

He is among three septuagenarians seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont independent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are ages 78 and 70, respectively.

