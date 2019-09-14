ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Authorities in northern Virginia say they have found no evidence that a shooting occurred at movie theater that is part of a popular mall.

The Arlington County Police Department tweeted Saturday night that authorities were continuing to conduct a search the theater at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, but investigators had not found any victims or evidence that a shooting took place.

Reports of a shooting had prompted panic and a large police presence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.