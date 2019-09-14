MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man that they say is suspicious.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital on Friday night after being found with serious injuries stemming from a physical altercation. Police had not identified the man on Saturday evening.

Police say the man’s death is not the result of a random act. They say they are working to identify the next of kin of the man who died and are not releasing more information on Saturday evening.

