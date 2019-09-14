SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A prison inmate at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center has been placed on escape status.

State corrections officials say Randy High Horse left the center Saturday morning without permission.

The 46-year-old High Horse is serving a 5-year sentence for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance from Hughes County.

