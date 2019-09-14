PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says detectives and members of a fugitive apprehension unit shot and wounded a suspect in Phoenix.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release information on circumstances leading up to the shooting Friday night but said a gun was recovered from the scene and that no deputies were injured.
The office said the suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.
A sheriff’s spokesman, Sgt. Calbert Gillett, said a second suspect was arrested earlier without incident.
