By - Associated Press - Sunday, September 15, 2019

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) - Appleton police are investigating a suspicious death.

Officers went to check on a nonresponsive male Sunday morning. When police arrived they determined the person was dead.

Police say the investigation continues and no other details are being released.

