President Trump on Sunday suggested Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh begin suing for libel after issues with the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against him resurfaced.

Mr. Trump accused Democrats and the media of trying to bully the justice into “turning liberal.”

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for liable, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

The president’s comments came after the New York Times released an article on Saturday about Deborah Ramirez, who accused Justice Kavanaugh of thrusting a penis in her face at a party during their time at Yale.

The article found that none of the 25 witnesses Ms. Ramirez’ legal team named for the FBI were interviewed. Also, one of her lawyers claimed the agents they spoke to told them they were limited by the Republican held Senate Judiciary committee on what they could investigate.

The FBI’s report on the claims from Ms. Ramirez and fellow accuser Christine Blasey Ford was released in early October, but failed to provide much clarity on the alleged events. The investigators talked to 10 people, including three unnamed individuals related to Ms. Ramirez’ allegations.

The New York Times article also revealed a new allegation from Max Stier, a classmate at Yale, who claimed he saw Justice Kavanaugh with his pants down at a party and friends pressed his genitals into a girl’s hand. Though he reached out to the FBI, his claim wasn’t investigated, The Times reported.

Presidential candidate Julian Castro called for this latest claim to be investigated and called for the justice to be impeached.

“It’s more clear than ever that Brett Kavanaugh lied under oath. He should be impeached,” he tweeted. “And Congress should review the failure of the Department of Justice to properly investigate the matter.”

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz defended the Senate’s efforts to investigate allegations against the justice, and dismissed calls to impeach him.

“I think that follows up with the rather shameful circus we saw during the confirmation hearing,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “I think this article shows the obsession of the far left, trying to smear Justice Kavanaugh … it really is another sign of how nasty and divided the time is.”

Claims of sexual assault from Ms. Blasey Ford — which ultimately triggered an emotionally-charged Senate hearing — and Ms. Ramirez threaten to derail Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings last September.

He has strongly denied both claims.

October 6 will mark Justice Kavanaugh’s first year on the Supreme Court.

