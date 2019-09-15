Democratic leadership spoke with President Trump on Sunday in an effort to persuade him to convince Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on their universal background checks bill.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said they offered to join him in a “historic signing ceremony” at the White House should it pass the Senate.

“This morning, we made it clear to the President that any proposal that does not include the House-passed universal background checks legislation will not get the job done,” they wrote. “We will not stop until these bills are passed and our children’s lives are safe. We call upon Senator McConnell to ‘Give Us a Vote!’”

The bill in question, which passed earlier this year on a mostly partisan vote, would extend background checks to private sales — something that gravely concerns conservatives.

Mr. McConnell has not taken up any background check or other gun-control bills since returning from the August recess, saying he is waiting to see what Mr. Trump would be supportive of signing.

