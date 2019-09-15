Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says the Trump administration deserves “credit” for taking on various foreign policy challenges, such as North Korean denuclearization and ongoing tensions with Iran.

In an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan that aired Sunday, Ms. Rice said she does not “have a problem” with how the Trump administration has handled ongoing negotiations with North Korea, despite several failed summits.

“Nobody’s been able to solve the North Korean problem,” Ms. Rice continued.

The former national security adviser said the White House is “pushing back correctly on an Iranian regime that is the most dangerous and disruptive regime in the Middle East,” as the U.S. continues a maximum pressure campaign to squeeze the country into abandoning its nuclear weapons program and cease military aggression.

Her comments come just days after John Bolton, President Trump’s most recent national security adviser, abruptly resigned following disagreements over their competing foreign policy strategies.

Ms. Rice, who served under the George W. Bush administration, explained that the global issues that Mr. Trump is facing are different than when she was in office.

“I think we have to come to a new consensus about what really principles are going to guide foreign policy,” she said.

“Without the United States, the world is a more chaotic place.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.