Democratic Rep. David Cicilline said talk of gun confiscation doesn’t help the push to pass stronger gun control bills.

The Rhode Island Democrat was responding to a particular moment from this week’s presidential debate when former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke called for a mandatory buyback of AK-style guns.

“I think that message doesn’t help,” Mr. Cicilline said on Fox News Sunday. “That’s just not true. There’s no proposal like that in the Congress.”

Rather, he said, the focus for Democrats is on getting the Senate to take up their universal backgrounds check bill that passed on a partisan vote earlier this year. It would extend background checks to private sales, something conservatives feel goes too far.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has shot down that particular bill, but is waiting to act on legislation until President Trump announces what he could support.

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that the president is considering a number of bills, including “lie and try” that cracks down on those that put misinformation on forms when trying to buy a gun.

However, Mrs. Conway noted the president is concerned that some measures to extend background checks could be used an a cover to try and enact buyback-types of laws.

“Were not going to allow bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place … to be the excuse that a bunch of liberals and socialists have to confiscate firearms from law abiding citizens who has legally procured them,” she said on Fox News.

