WESTOVER, Md. (AP) - Homicide investigators are looking into the death of an inmate being held at a Maryland prison.

Maryland State Police says it received a call from the Eastern Correctional Institution in Princess Anne late Friday. A police news release says two men were taken to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, where 32-year-old inmate Alexander Denver Christopher was pronounced dead. The name of the other man wasn’t released.

The release says state police homicide investigators are awaiting autopsy results for the cause and manner of Alexander’s death. The investigation’s findings ultimately will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office.

