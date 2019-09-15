Rep. Julian Castro lost support from Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Sunday to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Texas Democrat, who endorsed Mr. Castro back in March, said noted that he wasn’t performing well in the polls.

“I think at this point in time we need to narrow the field and unite as Democrats to defeat Trump in November 2020,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union.

Mr. Gonzalez was one of Mr. Castro’s three congressional endorsements, along with Reps. Colin Allred and Joaquin Castro, his brother.

“I know firsthand his passion for expanding opportunity for the Latino community, people of color and historically disenfranchised communities, as well as his unparalleled dedication to building a bench of dynamic Democratic candidates in Texas and nationally,” Mr. Gonzalez wrote in his endorsement.

Mr. Castro sparred with Mr. Biden during Thursday’s presidential debate, calling the older politician’s memory into question while discussing healthcare.

When Mr. Biden appeared to contradict himself on whether people would have to buy into his health care plan, Mr. Castro prodded the issue.

The former HUD Secretary also pushed back on the former VP’s claim to the Obama administration’s successes.

“I am fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you are not,” Mr. Castro said.

The spat prompted a wave of backlash against Mr. Castro, who turned to fundraising off the criticisms.

Heading into Thursday’s debate, polls showed Mr. Biden leading the pack of presidential contenders while Mr. Castro rounded out the bottom with single-digit figures.

The Castro team responded to the news, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper, “Gonzalez is entitled to endorse whichever candidate he feels represents his values.”

• Seth McLaughlin and S.A. Miller contributed to this report.

