President Trump is considering meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week following several attacks that hit a significant oil field in Saudi Arabia that the U.S. has claimed Iran is responsible for.

“The president will always consider his options,” White House advisor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

Mr. Trump has said “he’ll consider it and the conditions must always be right for this president to make a deal or take a meeting.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed Iran is responsible for the Saturday drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

In a series of tweets following the attacks, Mr. Pompeo said “Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”

Iran has since denied having any role in the attacks. A spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry on Sunday said Mr. Pompeo’s comments were “blind and futile.”

Although the U.S. has not committed to the meeting that could take place during next week’s gathering of global leaders, Mrs. Conway said Mr. Trump is “looking at it.”

“When you attack Saudi Arabia … you’re not helping your case much,” she added.

