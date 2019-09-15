MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man charged in an 8-week-old baby’s death faces his first court appearance this week.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said a second-degree murder warrant was served Friday on 23-year-old Maurice DaShawn Springs of Morganton. He was in the Burke-Catawba jail without bond awaiting a Monday court date.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded Sept. 4 to a report of an unresponsive male infant brought to a Morganton emergency room by his parents. The child died five days later in a Charlotte hospital.

The News Herald of Morganton reports search warrants filed in the case indicate the infant had a traumatic brain injury from shaken baby syndrome.

Brought to the magistrate on Friday, Springs shook his head no when reporters asked him whether he had committed the crime.

