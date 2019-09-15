HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) - One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside an Oregon hotel room.

Hillsboro police say officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate “suspicious circumstances” Saturday night. Police say an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities tell KOIN-TV at least four rooms were impacted and some guests were evacuated during the altercation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.