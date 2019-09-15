FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are identifying the victim of a fatal shooting at a Massachusetts bar that left two others injured.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office says 39-year-old Eric Voshell was killed following the Friday night shooting at JC’s Cafe in Fall River.

The resident of Oak Buffs, Massachusetts died Saturday morning at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

Two other people, a 37-year-old Fall River man and a 23-year-old man from Bridgewater, were also taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Authorities have not released their names but have said both are stable and expected to survive their injuries.

No arrests have been announced and police have not said what may have led to the shooting or how many shots were fired.

