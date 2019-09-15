OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Omaha Police are investigating a fatal weekend shooting.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the shooting that fatally injured 26-year-old Deandre Hines happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were responding to a disturbance in northeast Omaha when the shooting was reported. They found Hines with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Hines was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Around the same time, another man sought medical treatment at a clinic in northeast Omaha for a gunshot wound. But it wasn’t immediately clear if he was injured during the same disturbance.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
