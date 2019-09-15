MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee have charged a man with killing a woman and an infant who were found dead in a burned home.

News outlets report the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday that 25-year-old Enoch P. Zarceno-Turner was charged with murder, arson and other counts in the deaths of 32-year-old Heather Cook and her 4-month-old son Bentley Cook.

Police say the mother and son were found dead Friday in a partially burned residence in Memphis. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds.

A police affidavit says Zarceno-Turner is the father of the infant and had argued with Cook over custody arrangements.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Zarceno-Turner has an attorney.

