DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — President Trump appears to be disputing the comments of senior aides, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, saying he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without precondition.

Following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure for which the U.S. alleges Tehran bears responsibility, Trump tweets that “The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, ‘No Conditions.’ That is an incorrect statement.”

But Mnuchin said Thursday that Trump had made clear “he would sit down with Rouhani with no condition.” And Pompeo told reporters days earlier that “the president has made clear he is happy to take a meeting with no preconditions.”

Iran has said it is unwilling to meet with Trump while crushing sanctions are in place over its nuclear program.

