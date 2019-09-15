FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Police in Fresno said two assailants shot and injured a Lyft driver who tried to defend himself during an armed robbery.
Police said that after dropping off a passenger around 3 a.m. Sunday, the driver pulled over to check his phone when two men approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
The driver told police he agreed to give them money, but instead of reaching for cash he pulled a gun at the suspects. They fired back and hit him in the side before running away.
KFSN-TV reports the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police were looking for video evidence to help identify the suspects.
This story has been corrected to say that a Lyft driver was shot.
