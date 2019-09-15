DAYTON, Ky. (AP) - Police say a northern Kentucky woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 1-year-old boy.

News outlets report the Dayton Police Department says in a statement that 29-year-old Stacey Schuchart was arrested Friday and is being held in the Campbell County jail.

The statement says the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department responded on Aug. 16 to a report of an unresponsive child. The child, Sean Buttery Jr., was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

Police say their investigation led them to Schuchart. Police didn’t release further details including the woman’s relationship to the child.

