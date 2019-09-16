Activists in black and Latino communities are putting pressure on Democratic presidential candidates to support charter schools in defiance of teachers unions.

The top Democratic hopefuls, however, remain wed to the American Federation of Teachers that provides loyal campaign foot soldiers and fiercely opposes competition from charter schools.

“They are not listening to African Americans and Latinos,” said Amy Watkins, an advocate with the National Alliance for Charter Schools. “This is the bedrock of the Democratic coalition.”

She was among dozens of charter school proponents who demonstrated last week outside the Democratic primary debate in Houston. The protesters were demanding the Democratic candidates join the charter school cause that they say overwhelmingly benefits poor and minority children in urban communities.

About 58% and black voters and 52% of Latino voters support charter schools, according to the alliance.

Ms. Watkins promised that the issue would dog the Democrats through the primary and the general election.

“This is the first shot across the bow,” Ms. Watkins said the demonstration in Houston. “We are here to stay.”

