ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.
Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Campbell, of Otsego, was also given 25 years of supervised released during sentencing last week in federal court in St. Paul.
Prosecutors say FBI agents seized a large volume of electronic evidence from Campbell’s home showing that he had produced sexually explicit images and videos of two children.
The Star Tribune report Campbell then used a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to digitally distribute the images.
