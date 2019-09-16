Two artists cannot be forced to create custom invitations for same-sex weddings, Arizona’s Supreme Court ruled Monday, saying it would run afoul of their constitutional rights.

In a 4-3 opinion, the state’s highest court said Breanna Koski and Joanna Duka, owners of Brush & NIB Studio, which offers custom wedding invitations, cannot be subject to the city of Phoenix’s ordinance, which prohibits discrimination against certain groups of people, including for sexual orientation.

The court’s move was the latest win for religious liberty advocates who have been challenging public accommodations laws across the country. The legal battles have pitted the First Amendment against LGBT rights and have led to conflicting court rulings.

“Duka and Koski’s beliefs about same-sex marriage may seem old-fashioned, or even offensive to some,” Justice Andrew Gould wrote for the court. “But the guarantees of free speech and freedom of religion are not only for those who are deemed sufficiently enlightened, advanced, or progressive. They are for everyone.”

The ruling was limited to the artists and their wedding invitations, and the court noted in its 52-page opinion that the city had not yet filed any action against the business for violating the ordinance.

A Phoenix spokesperson said the city’s anti-discrimination law is still legally valid and remains in effect.

“The Arizona Supreme Court made a very narrow ruling that one local business has the right to refuse to make custom wedding invitations for same-sex couples’ weddings that are similar to the designer’s previous products,” the spokesperson said. “This ruling does not apply to any other business in Phoenix.”

Three of the court’s justices disagreed with the majority’s ruling, saying the city’s law does not regulate speech, only conduct.

“Our constitutions and laws do not entitle a business to discriminate among customers based on its owners’ disapproval of certain groups, even if that disapproval is based on sincerely held religious beliefs,” read the dissent authored by Justice Scott Bales, who retired this summer.

LGBT advocates decried the court’s move.

“This ruling is dramatically at odds with decisions by courts across the country that have instead refused to create a religious license for businesses to exempt themselves from civil rights laws, and to pick and choose their customers according to their own religious criteria,” said Jennifer Pizer, senior counsel at Lambda Legal.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling for a Christian baker who refused to bake a custom cake for a same-sex wedding. The court said Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission showed religious animus to the baker, ruling for him on those narrow grounds.

Since the decision, other courts have ruled both for and against plaintiffs in similar situations.

A florist has appealed to the Supreme Court after the Washington Supreme Court ruled against her for refusing to create floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding.

But in Minnesota, a film company wishing to enter the wedding business but refusing to work with same-sex couples won in federal court last month.

