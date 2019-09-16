TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona State University police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a residence hall.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday when the victim and the suspect agreed to meet on the Tempe campus.

While they were alone in a residence hall, the victim says she denied consent to any sexual activity. That’s when the suspect allegedly assaulted her.

The woman says she lost consciousness at one point.

The suspect is described as white, 18 years old, roughly 6 feet tall and with a skinny build. ASU police have not identified him.

Police are reminding students to share personal information with caution.

