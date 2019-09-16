Sen. Bernard Sanders has reshuffled his state operations in New Hampshire, where he’s facing pressure for a repeat performance from 2016 when he easily carried the state over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.

Joe Caiazzo, who had been New Hampshire state director for Mr. Sanders‘ presidential campaign, is being replaced by Shannon Jackson, an adviser who ran Mr. Sanders‘ 2018 reelection campaign. Mr. Caiazzo is being reassigned to Massachusetts.

“We’ve built a great team in NH and are in a really strong position there,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement to Fox News. “The campaign is now building out our operations to include Massachusetts and Maine state directors as we increase our focus in Super Tuesday states. We are running a 50 state campaign, taking no state or voters for granted and expanding our operations to secure the Democratic nomination.”

The staffing shake-up also came as Kurt Ehrenberg, a senior adviser in New Hampshire, also parted ways with the campaign.

“From the very beginning there was clear and fundamental disagreement between Mr. Caiazzo and myself on how to run a successful presidential primary campaign in New Hampshire,” Mr. Ehrenberg told Fox News on Sunday.

Mr. Sanders holds a slight edge in New Hampshire over former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of neighboring Massachusetts in the latest Real Clear Politics average, but other recent polling has also shown Ms. Warren and Mr. Biden holding leads in the critical early state.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.