The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoenaed President Trump’s accounting firm, demanding eight years of personal and corporate tax returns as part of its ongoing probe into hush money payments to two women who alleged affairs with the president.

New York prosecutors sent the subpoenas last month to Mazars USA, The New York Times reported Monday.

Mazars USA said in a statement it will “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.”

“We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions,” the statement said. “As a matter of firm policy and professional rules we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients.”

Marc Mukasey, an attorney who represents the Trump organization, said of the Mazars subpoena, “we are evaluating and will respond as appropriate.”

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat who was elected to the position in 2009, is investigating payoffs to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. The payments were arranged by Mr. Trump’s lawyer’s Michael Cohen prior to the presidential election.

Mr. Trump has always maintained the payments were not illegal and if they did cross a line it is because Cohen bungled the job.

Both women claim to have had affairs with Mr. Trump years before he ran for president. He has denied the allegations.

Mr. Vance is also investigating whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to the payoffs.

Last week, it was reported that Mr. Vance’s prosecutors met with Cohen at the federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he is serving a three-year sentence for arranging the payments and other crimes.

Mr. Trump and The Trump Organization reimbursed Cohen for the $130,000 payment made to Ms. Daniels. Separately, the publisher of The National Enquirer paid $150,000 to Ms. McDougal for keeping quiet about her allegations.

