President Trump said Monday if the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil fields had happened years ago, the U.S. would have been in a “panic.”

But, he told supporters, the U.S. is enjoying plenty of domestic energy because of states like New Mexico.

“We got a lot of oil, we got a lot of gas,” Mr. Trump said at a rally outside Albuquerque, the state’s largest city.

He said that means the U.S. doesn’t have to rely on the tumultuous Middle East for energy needs.

“Thank you very much, President Trump. Thank you,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump said Monday his administration will work with Saudi Arabia to determine who, exactly, is responsible for the Saturday attacks that sent crude prices soaring, though U.S. officials are pointing fingers at Iran.

Mr. Trump left no doubt about his mission at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho — he wants to win New Mexico after losing the state to Hillary Clinton by 8 percentage points in 2016.

“We will win the great state of New Mexico in 2020,” Mr. Trump said.

It’s part of his campaign’s bid to expand his 2016 victory map and win states that have gone for Democrats in recent presidential cycles.

“We have to win 2020,” he said, punctuating his point.

Besides New Mexico, the Trump campaign has floated the possibility of nabbing New Hampshire, Colorado, Nevada and Oregon after they eluded the president’s grasp last time.

Mr. Trump used his speech to highlight a spike in natural gas production in New Mexico, saying it means “great wages” and jobs.

He said Democratic plans would turn back those gains.

Mr. Trump also said his first term has brought great employment numbers for Hispanic Americans.

To win in New Mexico, analysts say he’ll have to win over Hispanic voters who make up a third of the electorate.

The campaign insists his economic performance, pro-life stance and pro-legal immigration messages will resonate.

Supporters in view of the TV cameras late Monday wore “Latinos for Trump” T-shirts and signs.

“Who’s Hispanic here?” Mr. Trump said to the cheering crowd.

