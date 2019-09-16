Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday unveiled more policy priorities designed to root out public corruption, ahead of a planned speech in New York City on the subject on Monday evening.

“The goal of these measures is straightforward: to take power away from the wealthy and the well-connected in Washington and put it back where it belongs — in the hands of the people,” the Massachusetts Democrat and 2020 presidential candidate said in a Medium post.

Ms. Warren, who has already pushed anti-corruption proposals in the U.S. Senate, wants to impose a blanket ban on members of Congress and senior government officials from owning or trading stocks, suggesting instead that they invest in “conflict-free” mutual funds or funds managed by the federal Thrift Savings Program.

She would also ban members of Congress and senior congressional staff from serving on corporate boards, whether the positions are paid or not, and would require members of Congress to disclose any financial conflicts before they take office.

Ms. Warren also wants to step up disclosure requirements for “political intelligence” firms and impose criminal penalties on former public officials who use “insider” political information to make investments or advice other people who do.

She would also impose new restrictions on lobbying, including a ban on presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, federal judges and Cabinet secretaries from ever becoming lobbyists.

Lobbyists would also be banned from making political contributions, “bundling” donations or hosting fundraisers for political candidates under Ms. Warren’s plan.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.