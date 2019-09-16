Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday won the official support of the Working Families Party, notching a high-profile endorsement from the liberal political group that had backed Sen. Bernard Sanders in 2016.

Maurice Mitchell, national director of the group, said they were “proud” to endorse Mr. Sanders of Vermont in 2016 and said they hope their alliance continues through the presidential primaries.

“But in the end, we believe this campaign is too important to sit on the sidelines,” he said in an email to supporters. “We believe the single best way to beat Donald Trump in 2020 is with a bold vision of a nation that works for the many, not just the few.”

The Massachusetts senator said she was “grateful” for the endorsement.

“Together, we’re going to make the big, structural change we need so that government works for all of us — not just the wealthy and well-connected,” she said on Twitter.

The New York Times first reported the news of the group’s endorsement, which comes as some recent polling has shown Ms. Warren gaining support in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

