Wisconsin State Journal, Madison, Sept. 15

Trump’s fake wall now hurts the military

“I will build a great wall on our southern border, and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall,” Donald Trump pledged on the campaign trail in 2016.

Thirty-two months into his presidency, Trump has built almost no additional miles of border barrier and only upgraded a few miles. Meanwhile, Mexico hasn’t paid a dime. Instead, Trump is raiding the military budget to try to fund the wall’s construction.

The president declared a national emergency to divert the money from the armed forces. It was a move that his fellow Republicans never should have supported.

And now Americans know what’s on the chopping block. The Pentagon just released a list of projects that will lose funding: 127 of them across the world. Among the losers is the Wisconsin National Guard’s 115 Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison, which will lose $8 million budgeted for a small-arms range.

The overall losses, totaling $3.6 billion, are staggering. They range from a long-promised middle school for the children of soldiers based at Fort Campbell in Kentucky to money for helping European allies protect themselves in the wake of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Funds to upgrade Navy bases also were siphoned to Trump’s wall.

This unwise fixation on an unnecessary wall is harming America’s national security interests. Count it as one more broken promise from a president who pledged to keep America’s military strong.

Trump likes to paint any opponent of his wall as an advocate for open borders, but that’s not true. We support strong border security, but we also believe that it needs to be smart and effective. Building a giant wall the length of the border is neither.

Barriers make sense - and already exist - in populated areas and trouble spots, but not across vast deserts. Moreover, the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States who overstay their visas each year far exceeds those who enter illegally. A wall won’t do anything to stop that.

Trump’s failed immigration policies also have ignored the potential for real progress at improving systems for legal immigration.

America needs more immigrants to help keep its economy going strong. Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers and other employers often struggle to fill positions. The number of working-age adults has been in decline here. If our state doesn’t attract more workers, we won’t have enough people to replace retiring baby boomers.

“For Wisconsin to position itself for future success, we must find ways to keep the people we have as well as bring people back into our state,” said a report by the Wisconsin Counties Association. Immigration can help solve that challenge.

So, too, can finally making good on the promise to Dreamers - young immigrants brought here illegally as children who have known no other country than the United States. Those who have built solid, responsible lives here should not have to live in fear of deportation to countries they don’t remember.

America doesn’t need a wall across the whole stretch of the border with Mexico. It needs comprehensive legislation to encourage legal immigration and to eliminate incentives for illegal border crossings.

But Trump has done nothing to fix the system. He has only made it worse and depleted national defense in the process.

The Capital Times, Madison, Sept. 11

It’s not NIMBYism to express concerns about F-35s

Madison has a reputation for asking tough questions regarding new plans and projects. Sometimes, Madisonians are accused of engaging in knee-jerk “Not in My Back Yard” NIMBYism when they keep demanding answers. But that’s not the case with the questioning of the proposal by the U.S. Air Force to base F-35 fighter jets at Madison’s Truax Field.

Truax, the old “Madison Army Airfield,” has been a part of this community since the early days of World War II, and Madisonians are used to planes flying overhead. But the draft report from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard Bureau on the possible environmental impacts of basing F-35s at Truax alarmed a good many Madisonians.

“Based on context and intensity, the change in the noise environment associated with the Proposed Action would be considered significant in the area surrounding the airfield,” asserts the report, which estimates that 2,215 additional people would be exposed to sound levels that would be above-average compared to the general population. These noise conditions would, according to the report, make roughly 199 acres of land “potentially incompatible for residential use.”

As Capital Times coverage of the report noted, “(it) suggests that the jets could cause an increase in ‘speech-interfering events’ at various points, and could cause ‘classroom learning interference’ at Lake View Elementary School and at Richardson School, a special-needs learning facility.”

It is especially notable that the report suggests that the increased noise pollution would disproportionately impact minority and low-income populations, as well as children.

These are not the complaints of critics of the F-35 program. These are details from a report prepared by the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau, which we give credit for providing a thorough, 1,099-page report that assesses plans for basing 18 jets at Truax, as well as F-35 basings in locations across the U.S.

The report provides a framework for bringing citizens into the process. The 115th Fighter Wing, which is based at Truax, has said, “We welcome a thoughtful and substantive discussion with the public and the media in regard to the merits of Madison acquiring the F-35 mission as proposed by (the United States Air Force).” …

We hope that clear signals will be sent regarding the potential mitigation of noise, where mitigation money would come from and how it would be spent. But the conversation shouldn’t stop there. It should consider other concerns regarding Lockheed Martin’s controversial F-35 program - which, it will be remembered, faced sharp criticism over the years from former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wisconsin, and the late Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona. Several years ago, McCain complained about the “cost, schedule and performance” of the F-35 project, calling it “the worst example of the military-industrial-congressional complex.”

Before any final decisions are made, questions must be asked and answers must be provided. The period for commenting on the plan runs through Sept. 27, and residents can weigh in online at: www.angf35eis.com/Comments.aspx .

If the community does not get the answers that are needed, local, state and national officials should demand additional time so the right decision can be made for the people of Madison.

The Journal Times of Racine, Sept. 16

Shorewood wrong to ban all holiday-themed civic decorations

Bah, humbug.

That is the phrase to sum up the Village of Shorewood’s proposal to ban all religious decorations or displays that could be portrayed as secular from public displays.

This stemmed from discussion about a menorah being put on public display in a park.

At that point, the village released it didn’t have a policy for holiday decorations.

The chance to have a menorah on display in a park should have been a chance for the community to embrace and learn about other cultures.

Instead, Shorewood went in the exact opposite direction.

They decided to be Scrooges.

No Christmas trees or holiday trees. No wrapped gifts. No carolers. But it wasn’t even enough for them to clear the streets for the best time of the year.

Clearing the streets of joy for one month wasn’t enough.

They decided there shouldn’t be any Cupids, leprechauns or turkeys on display.

That was part of a proposal introduced on Sept. 3 that is set to be discussed next on Oct. 10, before going to the full board on Oct. 22.

Someone could be offended.

They must be gone.

Well, now they have gone and done it. By not trying to offend people, instead they have in fact offended a whole lot of other people - average people who want to go out and say “Merry Christmas,” ”Happy Hanukkah,” ”Happy Thanksgiving,” ”Happy Easter” or any other traditional holiday greeting.

Family photo albums over the years are filled with holiday photos.

The holidays are a special time for families to get together and hopefully put differences aside and celebrate.

And the town or village is often a part of that through holiday parades, Easter egg hunts, Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and other fun events.

It’s one thing to try to be sensitive to other cultures. It’s an entirely different thing to strip all holidays from the streets of a community.

Racine does it right. There are holiday celebrations Downtown. And the city allows groups to put up displays on Monument Square such as the Nativity or the peace obelisk.

Shorewood should come up with a better way to allow residents to celebrate the holidays. Or at least allow the people to vote for Scrooge to run the village.

