Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused President Trump of being ‘Saudi Arabia’s b–-‘ Sunday after the president threatened to retaliate against Iran after they allegedly attacked a Saudi Arabia energy plant.

After the president tweeted that the U.S. was “locked and loaded” to defend the Middle East country’s oil supply, the Hawaii Democrat accused Mr. Trump of getting his marching orders directly from the Saudi government.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters. Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First,’” Ms. Gabbard tweeted.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. had “reason to believe” they know the culprit of the attack and “are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack” and how the U.S. would offer help.

Ms. Gabbard — one of over 20 Democrats running to face Mr. Trump in the 2020 election — came under fire for her 2017 Middle East meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

She didn’t qualify for the September debate and still hasn’t reached the polling threshold required to make the October debate, either.

— Wire services contributed to this article.

