TOWN OF DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an Amish buggy, injured a man and killed his horse.

Authorities say 20-year-old Joseph King, the horse and buggy were thrown into the ditch in the crash in the Town of Darlington early Sunday.

WISC-TV reports King suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The horse died in the crash and the buggy was severely damage.

___

Information from: WISC-TV, http://www.channel3000.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.