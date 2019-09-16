TOWN OF DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into an Amish buggy, injured a man and killed his horse.
Authorities say 20-year-old Joseph King, the horse and buggy were thrown into the ditch in the crash in the Town of Darlington early Sunday.
WISC-TV reports King suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The horse died in the crash and the buggy was severely damage.
