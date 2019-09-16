ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Lawyers for a former intelligence analyst charged with leaking classified documents about military campaigns to a reporter say the case should be dismissed because the law is being used to suppress freedom of the press.

Daniel Hale of Nashville, Tennessee, is charged in federal court in Alexandria under the World War I-era Espionage Act. That law makes it a crime to disclose national defense information to those not entitled to receive it.

Prosecutors say Hale provided a reporter with 11 top-secret or secret documents about the government’s use of drones against al-Qaeda and other targets.

In court papers filed Monday, Hale’s lawyers say the Espionage Act was intended to target spying. In recent years, though, they say the law is wrongly being used against whistleblowers exposing government wrongdoing.

