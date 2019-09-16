HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was hit and killed on a interstate highway as he was changing a tire.

News outlets report troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 40/85 in Hillsborough on Monday and found the body of 33-year-old Deshawn Maurice Perry of Durham.

Officials say Perry had stopped to change a flat tire, and as he was gathering his tools, he was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.