HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man was hit and killed on a interstate highway as he was changing a tire.
News outlets report troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 40/85 in Hillsborough on Monday and found the body of 33-year-old Deshawn Maurice Perry of Durham.
Officials say Perry had stopped to change a flat tire, and as he was gathering his tools, he was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.
