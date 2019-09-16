TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another person with a hatchet in Topeka.
WIBW-TV reports that the attack happened late Sunday at a home in south Topeka. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim’s name was not released.
Police have not disclosed any details about what led to the confrontation.
___
Information from: WIBW-TV.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.