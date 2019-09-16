PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say one suspect is in custody and another is dead after a burglary attempt at a Laveen fire station.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials released the information Monday.

They say one of the suspects fired shots at Phoenix firefighters during last week’s incident.

Sheriff’s officials say 18-year-old Matthew Marquez was taken into custody Friday while the other suspect - 20-year-old Elijah Boatley - was fatally shot by deputies.

Boatley reportedly got out of a vehicle with a weapon and was shot.

Authorities say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Marquez and Boatley allegedly broke into a vehicle in the fenced station yard Thursday night and one of the men reportedly fired three shots at firefighters.

None of the firefighters were injured.

