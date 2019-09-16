SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will recognize the city of Deming and Luna County for efforts to help asylum seekers over the past several months.

Lujan Grisham is scheduled to present the 2019 Governor’s Humanitarian Award during a ceremony Monday in Santa Fe.

The first-year Democratic governor has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump’s immigration and border security policies. She sued the federal government earlier this year to recoup spending by local governments to shelter and feed migrants.

Thousands of asylum seekers were released in New Mexico after shelters in Texas filled up.

Deming established a temporary shelter and created an intake system to register migrants. The City Council also allocated $1 million to pay for the efforts and hopes to be reimbursed with federal money.

