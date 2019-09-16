ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say police in Tennessee fatally shot a man who fired at an officer.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an Elizabethton police officer investigating suspicious activity confronted a man early Monday who ran when asked to identify himself.

Another officer caught up to the man and attempted to take him into custody. Authorities say the man pulled a gun and fired at the officer, and both officers returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Neither officer was injured.

The bureau says police are trying to identify the dead man. The bureau does not identify officers involved in shootings.

