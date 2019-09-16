If you’re tired of looking for love in all the wrong places, you might want to begin looking in the nation’s capital.

Washington, D.C., was found to be the country’s third-best city for dating, according to a new study by Apartment List.

The study analyzed 130 cities based on four criteria: dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability and percentage of singles in the area.

D.C. followed top-ranked Atlanta and Madison, Wis., with Bloomington, Ind., and New Orleans rounding out the top five.

Northern Virginia also had two cities in the top 10. Arlington and Alexandria ranked sixth and 10th, respectively.

The worst city for singles? Stockton, Calif.

The study found a bit of a gender disparity in the District’s singles scene, however. D.C.’s men ranked as the most satisfied with their city’s dating pool, while its women ranked eighth.

The study comes out ahead of National Singles Day on Sept. 21.

