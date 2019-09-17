MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 2-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a bullet in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police were sent to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale early Tuesday after the child was dropped off with a reported gunshot wound to the arm or hand.

Officers were told the shooting happened about a half-hour earlier at a residence.

The Star Tribune reports community members say the victim was a 2-year-old boy who was in the backyard with his mother when gunfire erupted.

The boy is expected to survive. Police report no arrests and continue to investigate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.