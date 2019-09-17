AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - A third-year cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
The academy says Cadet 2nd Class Michael T. Crotts was acquitted Friday by a panel of eight officers who heard testimony and reviewed evidence at his court-martial.
He had been accused of assaulting a woman in March or April 2017.
