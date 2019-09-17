A new poll shows the Democratic presidential race in California is in a virtual three-way tie among former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders of Vermont tied at 26% with Ms. Warren of Massachusetts close behind at 20%, according to an Emerson Polling survey released on Tuesday.

The poll also delivered a blow to Sen. Kamala D. Harris, who was in single digits with the rest of the candidates.

Ms. Harris captured just 6% of the vote for a fifth-place finish in her home state California, where she served as attorney general from 2011 to 2017.

“Senator Kamala Harris is in trouble in her home state. If she is unable to gain momentum in Iowa or New Hampshire, come Super Tuesday she might have a similar fate to Sen. Marco Rubio in 2016, when he was unable to win his home state of Florida and dropped out of the race,” said Emerson Polling Director Spencer Kimball.

The stakes are high in California with its prize of 416 nominating delegates.

The heavily Democratic state raised its profile in this year’s nomination race by moving its primary up to the Super Tuesday elections on March 3.

The poll showed entrepreneur Andrew Yang in fourth place at 7%, followed by Ms. Harris at 6%, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas at 5% and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 4%.

Every other candidate was at 2% or less.

The poll of 830 registered California voters was conducted Sept. 13-16. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points, according to Emerson.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.