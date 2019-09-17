PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Corrections officials say a man serving two life sentences in the South Dakota State Penitentiary has died following an illness.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Edwin Swallow died Sunday in comfort care at the prison’s Jameson Annex.

Swallow was convicted murder and manslaughter for killing 46-year-old Conrad Wilson and his 17-year-old daughter Cynthia Wilson in 1982. The two were found shot to death in their Rapid City home.

The exact cause of Swallow’s death wasn’t released.

