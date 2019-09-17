Chaos and confusion erupted at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski demanded a copy of ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report before answering questions.

Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler asked Mr. Lewandowski if President Trump ordered him to redirect Mr. Mueller’s investigation away from his campaign. The alleged incident is detailed in Mr. Mueller’s 448-page report.

“I don’t have a copy of the report,” Mr. Lewandowski responded.

Mr. Nadler started grilling Mr. Lewnadowski about details of the incident to which the former campaign manager repeated that he needed to review the report.

“I’d like you to refresh my memory,” he said. “I don’t have a copy of the report.”

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania Democrat, ultimately brought a copy of the Mueller report over to Mr. Lewandowski.

But Mr. Lewandowski continued to fumble asking Mr. Nadler for a reference and which paragraph he was inquiring about.

The obfuscating sent the hearing into chaos as Republicans insisted that Mr. Nadler’s time had run out, prompting GOPers to demand an end to the hearing.

