Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee’s first hearing in their impeachment investigation of President Trump fizzled Tuesday as a fiery and combative Corey Lewandowski, refused to answer their questions.

Mr. Lewandowski angered Democrats who, at times, shouted their questions angrily pushing him to answer.

“The White House has directed me that I not disclose the substance of any conversations with the president or his advisers,” he responded repeatedly.

Mr. Trump praised his former campaign manager’s performance, highlighting his impassioned opening statement in which Mr. Lewandowski offered a vociferous defense of the president.

“Such a beautiful opening statement by Corey Lewandowski. Thank you, Corey,” the president tweeted shortly after the hearing began.

Mr. Lewandowski’s lack of cooperation wasn’t good enough for Democrats.

“You are like a fish being cleaned with a soon. It’s very hard to get an answer out of you,” said Hank Johnson, Georgia Democrat.

Democrats pressed Mr. Lewandowski on conversations he had with the president about ordering then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and whether any members of the Trump campaign were involved.

Democrats have alleged Mr. Trump’s order amounts to obstruction of justice.

Mr. Lewandowski did confirm the account, which was detailed in the special counsel’s report. But he said he didn’t deliver the message because he was out of town, vacationing with kids.

He denied that he was “squeamish” about confronting Mr. Sessions and said it was inaccurate the president followed up to ensure the message was delivered.

Mr. Lewandowski eventually asked former deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn to deliver the message, according to the Mueller report.

During his roughly four hours of testimony, Mr. Lewandowski insisted he was not pressured to break the law.

“Congressman, the president didn’t ask me to do anting illegal,” he said in a particularly contentious exchange with Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat.

For their part, Republicans bemoaned the hearing saying the time would be better spent holding hearings on the Justice Department’s inspector general report on former FBI director James Comey. The report found that Mr. Comey violated FBI policies when leaked a set of memos detailing his conversations with Mr. Trump.

“It’s a shame that you’re here Mr. Lewandowski,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florid Republican. “Jim Comey should be sitting in that chair, he should be answering questions about why he did so much damage to the FBI and our country.”

The hearing was the first by the committee since it passed a measure defining the parameters of investigating possible obstruction of justice by Mr. Trump as part of whether to recommend articles of impeachment to the full House.

Two other former top White House aides were scheduled to appear Tuesday, but they defied congressional subpoenas at the instruction of White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The White House maintains the aides - Mr. Dearborn and Rob Porter - have absolute immunity from answering Congressional questions. Steven Groves, White House deputy press secretary, said Tuesday “the same legal position has been followed consistently” by administrations of both parties.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, said the White House’s effort to stop or limit former staff from testifying is “an absolute coverup.”

“This is a coverup, plain and simple,” the New York Democrat said.”If it were to prevail, it would upend the separation of powers envisioned by our founders.”

In his opening statement, Mr. Lewandowski came out swinging telling Democrats they were wasting their time. He quickly pointed finger a finger at the Obama-era intelligence community for failing to stop Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

“The Obama-Biden administration and the intelligence community, overseen by James Clapper, Jim Comey and John Brennan had the responsibility to the American people o ensure the integrity of the 2016 election,” he said. “I leave it to this committee and the American public to decide how successful - or not - they were in doing their jobs.”

And Mr. Lewandowski intends to blame Democrats, accusing them of taking the nation down a “rabbit hole” of Russian collusion allegations fueled by “Trump haters.”

“As for actual ‘collusion’ or ‘conspiracy’ there was none,” he said. “What there has been, however, is harassment of the president from the day he won the election.”

